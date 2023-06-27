LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky has more incoming freshmen than it has dorms, and not everyone is happy with the school's solution.
As part of the university's TRI-IT program, three students will be housed in rooms originally designed for two students. That means one of the bedrooms has double the beds, dressers and desks. The common spaces, like the kitchen and bathroom, would be shared by all three students.
📖📚✏️A record number of incoming freshman at UK and not enough room to house them. At 4:00 on @WDRBNews why some are disappointed with the university’s solution that puts 3 students in a room designed for 2. pic.twitter.com/fNl8rvbp0P— Adi Schanie (@adischanienews) June 27, 2023
For many students, that's not an ideal situation.
"I was disappointed with the housing situation," said incoming freshman Connor Nosek.
Nosek and his family made the drive south from Michigan for his freshman orientation at UK this week.
"I wanted to get out of Michigan," Nosek said. "I wanted to go down south."
Nosek said he was also excited about having his own place to sleep in UK's residence halls but didn't find out about the TRI-IT program until he had already confirmed his enrollment.
"They failed to even tell us that that was happening," Nosek said, adding that he thought he would still have a choice in the matter after he enrolled.
But when he logged on to choose his housing, his only option was bunking.
"There was no transparency until after May 1," said Brooke White, Nosek's mother. "And I feel bad for families who picked it, and it was a major factor in their decision."
UK spokeswoman Whitney Siddiqi said they launched the pilot program because of unprecedented demand to live on campus. This year's freshman class is expected to be the largest ever with around 6,400 incoming students.
"Students and families are really realizing that by living on campus, they're having higher GPAs (and) they're building better friendships," Siddiqi said. "They are graduating more on time."
The TRI-IT living design has increased capacity by about 650 students. Now, TRI-IT rooms are the only option for on-campus living.
And if students want to live off campus, it could be a challenge, because nearby apartments are already filling up with students signing leases early. One nearby complex is almost 25% more pre-leased than the year before.
Nosek and his family are trying to remain positive.
"I can make it work," Nosek said. "I can make anything work. It's all right."
"It's an opportunity to meet new people," White added. "It's still better than my college dorm room."
Students living in TRI-IT rooms receive a discount. Students in a single room pay $500 less a year. Students who share the room with two others save more than $2,000.
