LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school in south Louisville renamed its library to honor two children killed in a tragic accident in Panama City Beach, Florida.
The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Library opened at Notre Dame Academy at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Shively.
The Kirchgessner children attended the school. The 6-year-old and 4-year-old were killed in December 2020.
Their parents started the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation in their memory. The foundation funded the $50,000 library renovation, which includes a new reading clubhouse, flooring, paint and furniture.
"This is cool," said Matt Kirchgessner, Addie and Baylor's father. "It's awesome that it turned out like this. This is just cool that ... Notre Dame now has a brand new library, a great place for kids to come and learn and enjoy reading."
The foundation also collected and distributed nearly 3,000 books throughout the community in Addie and Baylor's memory. To learn more about the work being done by the foundation, click here.
