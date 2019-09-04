SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County rollerskating rink is going through some changes with the help of those who help protect the community every day.
For more than 47 years the Skate-O-Rama has been in institution in Shepherdsville - one that will continue thanks to some Bullitt County firefighters and hard work.
“It is kind of scary,” said new manager Wayne Bowles, who is also the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department battalion chief. "I’m very nervous. I’ve lost sleep, had headaches. I am exhausted right now."
Wednesday night, the skating rink held a soft “reopening” after being closed for a few months for enhancements and new management.
Bowles and his fellow firefighters vacuumed and cleaned the floors before the doors reopened. Recent upgrades like new paint and lighting just some of what skaters can expect. Bowles said several of the work days were each 18-hours.
“From what I understand it has looked the same for a long time so we started thinking about paint colors and something to brighten it up to make it look cleaner and brighter,” Bowles said.
The rink was opened in 1972 by George Bradbury, a now 94-year-old World War II veteran, who then passed the business on to his son.
But after an accident earlier this year, Bradbury’s son could no longer manage the rink and Bowles, who has rink management experience, stepped in with a lease agreement.
“It’s a blessing to me ... I really appreciate it getting back open. So many people called us afraid it was going to be closed,” Bradbury said. “I wanted to keep it open real bad. The youth of the county needs it.”
After the final touches, the music was turned on – the first song appropriately titled “Under Pressure.”
At 7 p.m., the doors opened once again, marking the start to another year in operation thanks to volunteers, hard work, and a dedication to keep what so many are proud of.
“It’s not all the way finished but it will be ... and we are going to have fun doing it,” Bowles said.
There is some work that still needs to be done such as additional painting, new music and finishing up the pro-shop and arcade. Bowles hopes to eventually change the floor to traditional wood to accommodate more types of skating.
