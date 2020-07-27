LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southeast Christian Church is expanding again.
Over the weekend, Associate Pastor Matt Reagan announced plans for two new "community campuses." Reagan said the campuses are different from the congregations regional campuses and will make "an intentional effort to reach a focus demographic not currently being served by one of our regional campuses due to barriers like geographic restrictions or cultural differences."
SE Multination will be a multinational campus that started with three families of immigrants but has grown to include a couple hundred people.
"I just feel like, literally, God has dropped this ministry in our laps," Reagan said during a video service posted to Southeast Christian's YouTube page.
Charles Mwungura, from the Congo, will lead the congregation as its campus pastor. SE Multination is expected to open Aug. 16, Reagan said.
Southeast also announced a community campus in the Beechmont neighborhood that's slated to open Sept. 13 at Hope Place on Southside Drive. Pastor Matt Robison will lead the congregation, Reagan said.
