JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana family knows just how tough it can be to have a sick child. They know about the fear, the worry, and the overwhelming amount of time spent in the hospital firsthand.
"When Jonah was five months old he was diagnosed with a rare disease called severe combined immunodeficiency," Laurie Bump said.
Bump's son Jonah was born without a functioning immune system. His genetic disorder is very rare, affecting only 50 to 100 children born in the U.S. every year.
"We found out that he would have to go through chemotherapy and have a bone marrow transplant for treatment, so he spent a lot of (time at) Norton Children's Hospital," Bump said.
Jonah's treatment was successful and he's now a happy, healthy 3-year-old. During their time at Norton Children's, the Bumps formed meaningful relationships with doctors, nurses and other families. Grateful for that support, they knew they wanted to do something to give back.
"Once Jonah got better, we really wanted to think about what's something that we can do that would bring some joy to the other kids at the hospital," Bump said.
While Jonah was in the hospital, he basically lived in comfy pajamas, which sparked the idea to hold a pajama drive for sick children.
"We thought it would be a great thing for us to donate pajamas at Christmastime to have a warm and cozy gift to bring a smile to the kids that are going through a difficult situation," Bump said.
The Bump family started Jonah's Jammies in 2019, the year after Jonah got out of the hospital.
"My goal was to raise 50 pairs of pajamas for Norton Children's Cancer Institute. After the first year we got 500 pairs of pajamas," Bump said.
The family is collecting pajamas through the end of November and says they're always humbled by the support they receive.
"It's just been amazing and it's something that I felt like God put on my heart to do and it's just blown me away at people's generosity," Bump said.
The following drop-off sites will be collecting pajamas until December 1:
- Dollar General - Milton, KY
- Falls City Christian Church @ Venture Out Business Center - Madison, IN
- LG&E Trimble Station - Bedford, KY
- First Harrison Bank @ River Ridge - Charlestown, IN
- First Harrison Bank @ Allison Lane Jeffersonville, IN
- Southeast Christian Church Indiana Campus @ the HUB (Wednesdays 9:30 to 11:30)
- Sensations Salon and Spa, 1515 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY
- Gracie Jiu Jitsu Kentucky, 11461 Blankenbaker Access Dr, Louisville, KY
- VNA Health at Home, 5111 Commerce Crossings Drive, Suite 110 Louisville, KY
If you are interested in ordering pajamas online and shipping them directly to the family. Click here to message them via their Jonah's Jammies Facebook page.
