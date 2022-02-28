LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of southern Indiana first responders had one of several meetings Monday in preparation for Thunder Over Louisville.
They want to make sure the only fireworks on that day are the ones up there in the sky.
"For a large-scale event that encompasses multiple jurisdictions, it is common to form a unified command where you bring commanders from each of those jurisdictions or different departments to form a group of decision-makers," Jeffersonville Police Maj. Joshua Lynch said. "It's imperative that we, as public safety, that we communicate and come up with plans for businesses, residents and people who visit our communities."
For Thunder Over Louisville, they'll work as one agency.
"It doesn't necessarily matter what agency you're with," said Lynch, who will serve as one of five unified commanders for the event. "We're all working toward the same goals because we have the same objectives and we work together to come up with a plan.
"It's a long day and there's a lot of people there. There are medical emergencies that we have to respond to ..."
Because of classified information being shared, no video could be shot Monday. But first responders said coming up with a game plan is a crucial part of preparing for Thunder Over Louisville.
"The public safety presence is enhanced for Thunder Over Louisville," said Gavan Hebner, director of Clark County Emergency Management. "So it's definitely more than a regular weekend."
Thunder is April 23, 2022. With tens of thousands of people expected to attend, first responders said they're preparing for any potential unexpected fireworks.
"It's just a huge, huge day, and there's a lot of people that come in and line the riverbanks, and we want to make sure that we're prepared for anything that may occur," Hebner said.
Police are still working on a traffic plan but have a message for people who plan to attend Thunder.
"I would remind everyone that it takes 16 hours for all of those people to get down into the event area," Lynch said. "It's gonna take some time to get back out of that area."
Southern Indiana first responders plan to meet several more times before the event. There will also be conversations with Louisville Metro Police.
