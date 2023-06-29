LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana first responders teamed up for an active shooter training at Jeffersonville High School on Thursday.
City officials said in a Facebook post that first responders from the Jeffersonville Police and Fire departments, the Clarksville Fire Department, Clark County 911 and Greater Clark County Schools participated in the active shooter training this week.
Although it was just a drill, officers are seen in the halls of the school with their rifles.
"It's a harsh reality, but I am so glad our first responders are trained and ready to tackle any situation that comes their way," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said in the post. "We greatly appreciate anyone that would run towards danger to keep our community safe."
