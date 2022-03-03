LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing a child seduction charge.
In a news release Thursday, Indiana State Police said Randell (Gene) Stambaugh, 44, of Central, Indiana, turned himself in Thursday. A warrant was issued for Stambaugh after an investigation in February.
The investigation began after police learned about possible sexual contact between Stambaugh and the female juvenile, according to the news release. After interviewing Stambaugh and the alleged victim, the Harrison County prosecutor's office issued a warrant for Stambaugh's arrest.
He was booked into the Harrison County Jail.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.