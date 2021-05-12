LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour, Indiana, man is accused of stealing catalytic converters.
Officers arrested Jordan Ackeret on Tuesday on theft charges. In January, police were called to an Autozone after catalytic converters were cut off of a delivery car, and a van at Seymour Christ Temple down the street.
Police questioned Ackeret on Tuesday and said he admitted he was involved in the thefts.
Investigators said more arrests in the case are expected.
