LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was arrested in connection to a crash that ended with a woman dead.
Loren Smith faces a reckless homicide charge in connection with the crash, which occurred in late September. According to police, Brianne Fluhr was trying to cross US 31 East of Seymour, Indiana, onto County Road 560 North when she was hit by Smith's car heading north on the highway.
The crash caused Fluhr's car to roll "several times" and off of the highway, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. She died at the scene.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Smith was driving 91 miles per hour when the crash happened. He said he didn't know how fast he was going at the time but was in a hurry to get home.
