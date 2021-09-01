LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man whose disappearance Saturday triggered a statewide Silver Alert was found dead Monday in the White River near Martinsville.
Joe Lee Thompson, 59, of English, Indiana, had been missing for five days when Indiana State Police issued the Silver Alert on Aug. 26. At the time, police said he could be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
On Aug. 31, the Silver Alert was canceled without explanation. Then Wednesday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office announced Thompson had been found dead in the White River at the Three Rivers public access, which is near the intersection of State Road 67 and State Road 39.
His body was sent for an autopsy to determine a toxicology report and cause of death. Police said investigators have yet to find any indications of foul play.
Police said anyone with information regarding the case should call the Morgan County 911 Dispatch Center at 765-342-5544.
