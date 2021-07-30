FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Greenville, Indiana, died in a crash Friday in Floyd County.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 150 approaching Galena, near Galena Lamb Park.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said Rojero Maderez, 53, of Greenville, went left of center and hit a wrecker truck head-on and was killed. The driver of the wrecker truck, a man from Louisville, was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not disclosed.
Loop said the wrecker had dashcam video, which is helping with their investigation.
The sheriff's office is still trying to figure out why Maderez crossed over the yellow line. Toxicology results are pending.
As Highway 150 in the county sees an increase in traffic, Loop is reminding drivers to follow the speed limit and no passing zone areas.
