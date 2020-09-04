LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman was found guilty of filling hydrocodone prescriptions for dying patients and keeping them for herself.
Indiana's Medicare Fraud Control Unit began investigating Jennifer Daniel, 40, last year after they received a tip from a pharmacist about the way she was handling prescriptions for terminally ill patients, according to a news release.
In Clark County, Daniel was convicted of interference with medical services and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. As part of a plea agreement, the interference with medical services charge was dropped.
She was also convicted of interference of medical services in Floyd County.
“It’s a very cruel and calloused act to deprive terminally ill patients of medications that help them cope with devastating diseases,” Indiana Attorney General Hill said.
On Thursday, Daniel was sentenced to six years in jail with three years suspended. Officials say that could be modified if she completes a substance-abuse treatment program while she's behind bars.
Earlier this summer, she was sentenced to three years of home detention in Clark County, which will follow her prison sentence, according to officials.
