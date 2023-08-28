LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pizza restaurant in Scottsburg held a fundraiser for a family of a Scott County EMS worker who died earlier this month.
Scott County EMS Deputy Chief Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, of Scottsburg, died earlier this month at an Indianapolis hospital. Friends and coworkers including EMS Director Nick Oleck call her an "unsung hero." He said she loved her job and the community so much she had to be told to take maternity leave, and was off for only one week before going into labor.
Tscheulin died shortly after giving birth to her third child, Maverick. He was born at Schneck Hospital in Seymour on Aug. 14. Immediately following his birth, Devonnia was airlifted to Indianapolis, where she died.
On Monday, Chicago City Pizza hosted an event with 100% of proceeds going to her family.
Memorial Contributions to the Devonnia Tscheulin Memorial Fund in c/o Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. Checks can be made out to the Scott County Community Foundation.
