LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A beloved southern Indiana paramedic died after complications from childbirth.
Scott County EMS said Deputy Chief Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, of Scottsburg, died Tuesday at an Indianapolis hospital.
Friends and coworkers including EMS Director Nick Oleck call her an "unsung hero." He said she loved her job and the community so much she had to be told to take maternity leave, and was off for only one week before going into labor.
"We were a pair," said Oleck, Tscheulin's deputy director and friend. "When people aren't mothers and they would visualize what they want to be during motherhood, it would be her."
Oleck said her children were her life.
Tscheulin died shortly after giving birth to her third child, Maverick. He was born at Schneck Hospital in Seymour on Aug. 14. Immediately following his birth, Devonnia was airlifted to Indianapolis, where she died.
In the hours after her death, police, fire and EMS from all around Scott County rallied together.
"I've never seen so many people come together so quickly," Jared Phillips said.
As word spread, support grew. A line of 80 emergency vehicles including fire trucks, police cruisers and ambulances with lights flashing gathered to escort her back to Scottsburg early Wednesday morning. It was a procession that stretched six miles with more than 200 people lining the route.
"Quite a display of community and brotherhood among the crew there," Phillips said.
Oleck agreed.
"The amount of support that she had, it's unreal," he said. "I know a lot of people love her. But to see it with your own eyes is differently."
Outside the Scott County EMS headquarters, a vehicle draped in black is where people are leaving flowers in her honor.
Tscheulin is survived by her husband Michael and their three children Chase, Katie and newborn Maverick.
Phillips said it's important to her husband that people remember her strength.
"He wanted people to understand her dedication as a mother to her children and her job," he said.
Tscheulin's workers are heartbroken for her family.
"We hurt for him, but, obviously, all of our concerns for the kids right now. He told me on the phone earlier, my kids are doing awesome. He said they are so strong. They are little rock stars. They just amaze me on how well they are doing. And he said it is just a testament on how she raised them. He said she was the best mother. The values, the confidence, and the personalities they have, he attributes them to his mother and how she raised them," Phillips said.
Plans are being made to set up a scholarship in Devonnia's name for Scott County students wishing to further their education in the emergency service career field.
Scott County EMS is hosting a candlelight vigil Friday evening at sundown on the Scott County Courthouse Lawn.
"We've had a couple of hard days and Scottsburg Fire stepped up and helped man our trucks, so our people can just decompress a little bit and I can't I could never repay Scottsburg for doing that," Oleck said.
Tscheulin's funeral is scheduled for noon on Saturday at the First Christian Church in Scottsburg. Visitation is scheduled Friday from 2-7 p.m.
Memorial Contributions to the Devonnia Tscheulin Memorial Fund in c/o Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. Checks can be made out to the Scott County Community Foundation.
For more information about Devonnia, click here.
