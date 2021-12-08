LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you lost a ring, a valuable coin or maybe even part of your stamp collection, the Scott County Sheriff's Office may have it.
Police searched a home in Austin on Wednesday morning, when deputies arrested Ricky Lawless and Kelly Campbell on drug charges.
As they were searching the home, they found several pieces of jewelry. They also found several collectible coins, stamps and pieces of money.
The Sheriff's Office said if you can identify any of these items, call 812-752-8400.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.