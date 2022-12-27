MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- On Christmas morning, Madison Police Sgt. William Watterson and his 10-year-old daughter were fast asleep, just hours away from waking up and opening gifts under their tree.

By 5 a.m., four fire departments had responded to their house, fully consumed by flames that wouldn't relent until it destroyed just about everything they owned.

"The initial call was just smoke in a residence," said Chief Brett Roberts with the Kent Volunteer Fire Department in Madison. "By the time I got to the station and responded ... it was flames coming out the roof."

The fire started around 4:45 a.m. in Watterson's garage. The flames quickly spread through the house, and about 45,000 gallons of water shuttled by four nearby fire departments couldn't keep it at bay.

"They lost everything," Madison Police Chief John Wallace said. "I mean, just total destruction."

Watterson — a U.S. Marine and 18-year veteran of the Madison Police Department— and his daughter made it out of the burning house but lost just about everything else, including a car. Wallace said Watterson is still in shock. Last year, his father died on Christmas day.

"We're blessed and fortunate (they made it out). It was a close call," Wallace said. "When you work hard all your life as he has ... sometimes two or three jobs to get where he's at now .... for all to be gone within a couple of hours, it's very devastating."

Roberts said it took several hours to get the fire under control, and despite the frigid temperatures, smoke and flames, firefighters were able to salvage a small part of the family's Christmas. Roberts said he had a crew of firefighters keeping the flames at bay while another crew grabbed some presents and a few other belongings.

"Losing everything you have is always devastating," Wallace said. "It seems a little bit more devastating when it's Christmas morning and you have plans for you and your child to open up presents."

A GoFundMe page set up Monday has amassed more than $7,000 in donations. If you'd like to donate to help Watterson and his daughter, click here.

