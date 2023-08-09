SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- People in southern Indiana have been picking up the pieces after four tornadoes.
One home in Salem had 5 trees uprooted, as one destroyed the garage.
"For somebody that likes clean, organized stuff this is driving me crazy," Tracey Philpott said.
Philpott doesn't even know where to begin.
"This was just, this was all nothing but tree, all of this," she said.
At least 5 trees down on this Salem property after a tornado touches down. One of the trees landed on the garage. You can see cracks from the fall. The homeowner says she’s just grateful it didn’t fall on the house itself. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/zqMB3BDuI0— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) August 9, 2023
Her car was still inside the garage when the tree crashed down, and you can now see the cracks it caused.
"The first step to the basement, we heard this crash or bang or boom, whatever you want to call it, and it was like, 'what in the world was that'" Philpott said.
She said it took about 15 minutes for the storm to pass, but it wasn't until daylight that she was able to see the aftermath.
"Oh wow, this is way worse than what we thought it was," she said.
The National Weather Service confirmed this was one of 4 tornadoes that touched down in southern Indiana.
NWS Louisville Storm Survey Teams have preliminarily found at least 4 tornadoes from Aug 7th storms. Surveys are still ongoing. Check out our webpage for more details: https://t.co/tGegRh8X85… #inwx pic.twitter.com/xNIpGkVDGe— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) August 9, 2023
"You could see across this field like there was no trees there, because the wind was blowing so hard that it was not blocking your view at all," Philpott said. "It was crazy."
Trees uprooted, her chicken coop overturned, and the chickens were all huddled in the corner but were alive.
"The electric lines were all across the driveway, all the way to the house," Philpott said. "We didn't know if those were live."
Others in the area were also still removing limbs days after trees were split.
The National Weather Service is still out in southern Indiana to see how long these tornadoes were on the ground.
But in a community like Salem, where everyone is family, Philpott is grateful for her support system.
"Family and friends just came out and just started workin, didn't even ask what needed to be done, just started, so that's always nice," she said.
They helped her pick up the pieces to start to get back to normal.
