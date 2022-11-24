LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana restaurant expanded its Thanksgiving meal giveaway program this year.
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen in Jeffersonville provided more than 300 meals this year.
The restaurant started the holiday tradition in 2020.
This year, it donated meals to Jesus Cares at Exit 0 and Catalyst Rescue Mission. Both are southern Indiana organizations that help people who are struggling or experiencing homelessness.
"We hope that what we do will kind of kickstart and get other businesses and individuals to want to just do something like this, or partner with us, or help those less fortunate," said James Corbin of Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen.
Members of Jesus Cares at Exit 0 say the current need level is at an all-time high.
"We need more businesses to step up," said Paul Stensrud of Jesus Cares at Exit 0. "It's just a lot of them don't know what to do. And this is where we encourage them: connect with an outreach. There's multiple outreaches in Louisville, there's a few here in southern Indiana. But it's awesome to be able to serve something that's been prepared with love, and that's going to give them hope in this particular time."
Harry's Taphouse also provides free meals for Christmas.
