LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some sports bars and restaurants in southern Indiana stand to benefit after Kentucky became the 37th state to legalize sports wagering last week.
Indiana is one of six of Kentucky's border states that have legalized some form of sports betting, and some sports betters have been known to cross state lines to place a bet.
Even if someone goes across the Ohio River into southern Indiana, they might not be able to place a bet.
Steve Duncan, owner of Harry's Tap House and Kitchen, offers some advice to his patrons who want to bet at the Jeffersonville restaurant that overlooks the Ohio River and downtown Louisville.
"I tell them to go past the floodwall," Duncan said. "I've seen them out in the snow, in the rain, pretty much every weekend I see it."
Since Kentucky currently blocks sports wagering, patrons of the restaurant sometimes aren't able to place bets because of how close it is to the state.
Patrons of The Exchange Pub + Kitchen in New Albany have faced a similar dilemma. Nick Garing, manager of Exchange Pub, knows exactly what corners sports betting apps will work.
"Even though I can see the Sherman Minton Bridge right here, it would say, you're too close to Kentucky or you're located in Kentucky," Garing said. "You've got a few spots on the property that you can move around and make some bets."
Now that Kentucky has joined more than 30 other states in legalizing sports betting, restaurants and sports bars in southern Indiana expect to benefit from it.
"I think it's a win for everyone here and across the river," Garing said.
While there will soon be fewer parking lot walks in southern Indiana, it won't happen right away.
House Bill 551 takes effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session, which means the end of June. Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office will set the exact date.
However, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission — the exclusive regulator of sports betting in Kentucky — has six months from the effective date to come up with administrative regulations for sports wagering.
The bill does not legalize online poker or daily fantasy sports. About 80% of the betting would take place online and through apps, Rep. Michael Meredith, the sponsor of the bill, said earlier this month.
