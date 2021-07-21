LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Getting ready for back to school takes time and money, but one school district is making it much easier for parents.
Shopping for back to school can get expensive — buying pencils, highlighters, composition books and pens. It all adds up.
"We can help remove that burden for families and their kids and take that on the district level," Assistant Superintendent for Scott County School District 2 Casey Brewster said.
There are boxes of school supplies in the office making it look like a store — but they're all free for students this school year.
"Like most school districts, we've received federal funding in part to offset some of the additional costs for schools, help offset those costs for families that may or not be related to schools," Brewster said.
The district made the announcement on social media that parents no longer need to purchase all of the school supply items. That post has been shared hundreds of times.
"We just hope this is something that will make back to school a little easier and be more practical and convenient for the teachers knowing in advance what supplies will be provided," Brewster said.
The district says Walmart stores in Salem and Scottsburg donated carts full of supplies worth about $5,000.
The district then bought another $45,000 in school supplies to make sure students will have everything they need.
"We know many of our families may struggle to access that through the retail channels party because of their financial means," Brewster said.
There are 2,600 students in the district, and the majority of supplies will be for grades pre-kindergarten through middle school, with some supplies for high schoolers too.
"There is no income eligibility for this service, especially in this year-and-a-half, there have been challenges regardless of a family's income," Brewster said.
The district says parents and the community have appreciated the free supplies and having one less thing to worry about.
School starts for Scott County School District 2 on Aug. 10.
