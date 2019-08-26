LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyd County teen pleaded guilty to burning down his house on Father's Day with family members still inside.
Adam Hersker, 15, admitted to pouring gasoline on the carpet and igniting it with a match on June 16.
Investigators say the incident occurred after an argument with Hersker's aunt and uncle, who are his legal guardians.
Michael Hersker, 47, suffered burns to most of his body and died two weeks after the incident.
Adam Hersker will be sentenced in September.
