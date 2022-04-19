LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Harrison County.
In a release, Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on state Road 135 near Greene and Catherine streets in Palmyra.
A preliminary investigation shows a maroon 2003 Honda Accord went left of center, over-corrected, swerved and slid off the roadway. The car went up an embankment, hit mailboxes and hit the steps and railing of a house. The vehicle then went airborne and hit a tree on the driver's side.
Police said Samantha Ann Riley, 19, of Corydon, died at the scene. She was the only person in the car.
The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
