LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southwest Airlines is making it easier to get to the beach this spring.
Starting March 11, the airline will offer daily flights from Louisville to Fort Myers, Florida on a 143-seat Boeing 737.
Fort Myers is Southwest's 12th nonstop destination from Louisville. Other locations include Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa.
"Southwest proved the market by testing it during the holiday travel season," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, in a statement. "It was tremendously popular. We weren't surprised, but we were delighted with the response, given the impact of the pandemic on travel demand. Fort Myers is one of our top destinations, so we are thrilled that Southwest will offer this convenient and affordable service this Spring."
"Southwest's growth at SDF speaks to the trajectory we're on as a market and an airport," Mann added. "We hope this is the first of many new flight announcements this year."
