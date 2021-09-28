LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just in time for Halloween, the Speed Art Museum is opening a new exhibit on the paranormal in American art.
"Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art" opens Oct. 8 and runs through Jan. 8, 2022.
“Supernatural America brings together American artists from a wide range of artistic practice, cultures, and generations in an effort to question and make sense of the idea of the otherworldly and the unexplained,” curator Erika Holmquist-Wall said.
The exhibit will include more than 220 objects ranging from paintings and drawings to furniture and clothing across two floors of the museum.
The exhibit, organized by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, will only travel to one other exhibit besides the Speed Art Museum.
