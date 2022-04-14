LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the morning turns into afternoon on Bardstown Road, the conversation and coffee keep flowing at Highland Morning.
There's one last sandwich that comes out of the kitchen, and diners enjoy one last bite of biscuits and gravy before the bill. It may seem like their experience is about over, but it's really just getting started, when "Happy George" walks in.
"You can't ignore him when he walks into the room," said the owner of Highland Morning, Michael Coe.
"I saw a lot of hair, yes," added Josh Ralston.
"He looks like Jesus, kind of," added Drew Vincent.
He's brining the singing telegram back, without much on.
"Eyes up here please," Happy George requested.
"I thought the shorts could've been shorter," said Ceirra Evans.
We quickly learned we shouldn't joke, Happy George is ready to take it seriously. For his next stop he wore just a pink speedo.
Before you say 'put on some pants man,' you should know there's actually a pretty sweet reason behind Happy George making showing off his assets his money maker.
"It creates happiness, and I think the world needs that," said Coe.
"That's pretty much all I'm after is people loving each other," Happy George explained. "And have a sense of humor, because what else do we have?"
People are into the telegrams.
"If he can do that for everybody, I'm here for it. It worked on me. I'm having a great day."
"Happy George" congratulates, wishes happy birthdays, and performs at Bachelorette parties. He's also embarrassed police chiefs, and pranked pals.
"It's the king of pranks, I believe," "Happy George" said.
The raw reaction is always priceless.
"Everybody in this whole restaurant was smiling, and that's a beautiful thing,"
It's a bit of levity in a tough world, from a song and whole lot of skin.
Happy George's pricing follows the motto, "less is more." If you're interested in booking him, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.