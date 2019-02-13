FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill that would allow Kentucky residents to bet on sports is making its way through the legislature.
The bill unveiled the Capitol on Wednesday would not allow betting on Kentucky college teams, but other sports and non-sports wagers would be fair game.
Covington Republican Rep. Adam Koenig told fellow lawmakers at a committee hearing that it's time to bring sports betting out of the shadows. House Bill 175 would allow sports wagering in person at the state's race tracks. It also allows for a sports betting app that can only be downloaded at the tracks, and that work only inside the state.
Koenig says sports betting would generate between $20 million and $50 million a year in revenue. Some of that money would go to fund public pensions. And he says for now, it's important to exclude Kentucky university teams.
"It's proper to at least start with restricting those and maybe one day a future legislature will see fit to change that. But I figure it's easier to allow it later than to try and put that genie back in the bottle at a future date," he said.
House Bill 175 also legalizes online poker and fantasy sports wagering.
Opponents are concerned the bill opens the state to possible corruption. They also say it may violate the state's constitution.
Koenig is still making changes to the bill, so there was no committee vote. But he is confident it will get to the House floor and stand a chance of passage - but he would not give odds.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.