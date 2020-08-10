LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known Louisville bar has closed its doors for the last time after more than 30 years in business.
Spring Street Bar & Grill closed permanently over the weekend.
The owner of the bar at the corner of Spring and Payne streets has decided to retire and put the building up for lease.
In a post on social media, the owner added that "the industry is in turmoil" right now and that selling was bittersweet.
Spring Street Bar & Grill was open for 33 years. There is no word yet on any interested buyers or future plans for the building.
