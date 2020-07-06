LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dave & Buster's at Mall St. Matthews is getting back in the game with some extra precautions in place.
The entertainment and sports bar venue reopened Monday with reduced hours. It closed back in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Company officials said the business has enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures as well as a new seating and game configurations to adhere to social distancing guidelines. It will also have a limited food and beverage menu.
First responders and health care professionals can get a free $10 game card with a valid ID.
The Dave & Buster's St. Matthews location opened in February of last year.
