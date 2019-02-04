LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dave & Buster's in Mall St. Matthews is the lastest addition to the Louisville entertainment scene.
The official grand opening and ribbon cutting, Monday, February 4th at 10:00 am.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser had a chance to explore the huge space the morning of the opening.
Back in the late 1970s, Buster opened a restaurant known for its food and service.
A few doors down, Dave opened a place for entertainment and games.
The two young entrepreneurs noticed people going back and forth between their places.
They decided to combine the 2 concepts.
The first store opened in Dallas, 1982.
Dave's name came first because he won a coin toss.
There are more than 110 locations in the US and Canada.
Each store has state-of-the-art games, food, drinks and multiple TVs to see the big games.
