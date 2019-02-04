LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dave & Buster's in Mall St. Matthews is the lastest addition to the Louisville entertainment scene.

The official grand opening and ribbon cutting, Monday, February 4th at 10:00 am.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser had a chance to explore the huge space the morning of the opening.

Back in the late 1970s, Buster opened a restaurant known for its food and service.

A few doors down, Dave opened a place for entertainment and games.

The two young entrepreneurs noticed people going back and forth between their places.

They decided to combine the 2 concepts.

The first store opened in Dallas, 1982.

Dave's name came first because he won a coin toss.

There are more than 110 locations in the US and Canada.

Each store has state-of-the-art games, food, drinks and multiple TVs to see the big games.

Click here to get connected to Dave & Buster's Louisville.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.