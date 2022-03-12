LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Patrick's Parade returned to the Highlands on Saturday afternoon.
The parade, led by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, started at the corner of Broadway and Baxter Avenue, traveling through the Highlands to Windsor Place.
Despite unseasonably cold temperatures, hundreds of people celebrated St. Patrick's Day by lining the roads in support of the parade.
"It's just a fun time to come out and celebrate with friends," Kyle Simon, a parade attendee, said. "You're kind of cooped up all winter long and you want to get out and celebrate. Even though it's not the best weather today, you can still really get out there and have a good time."
For longtime parade participants and Highlands businesses, it marks a triumphant return.
"It feels great to be back," Ryan Terry, Iron Workers Local Apprentice Coordinator, said. "It's been a few years, we've wanted to do it the last couple years, but couldn't, it's great to be here."
The parade featured more than 100 Irish-themed floats.
"Bardstown Road has had a tremendous two-year craziness and we are making a comeback and proud of it," Aaron Givhan, Highlands Commerce Guild President, said.
