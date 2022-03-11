LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With another round of winter weather on its way, the Ancient Order of Hibernians said the 2022 St. Patrick's Parade in the Highlands is still set to go on as planned.
The parade kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday and runs through the heart of the Highlands. The route will begin at the intersection of Baxter Avenue and East Broadway, travel down Baxter Avenue, continue on Bardstown Road and end at Windsor Place.
"One of the reasons we do it right here on Baxter and Bardstown is because it's the mom-and-pop corridor of the city," said John O'Dwyer, AOH parade coordinator. "They get a big boom of us bringing people out and they help us by some of them sponsoring the parade."
Organizers and business owners said they're excited to have the event back for the first time since 2019.
"It's the kick-off to summer is coming," said Tadgh O'Callaghan, owner of Molly Malone's Irish Pub in the Highlands. "Derby is around the corner, and they're so happy the parade is going ahead this year."
Some restaurants in the area are building were building tents Friday in anticipation of large crowds Saturday.
"People love it," said Mike O'Shea, owner of O'Shea's Irish Pub. "Families come out here, and I think it's been three years, and people have been dying for it, starving for it."
Despite the cold, many still think kilts will be easily spotted during the charity parade.
"There will be a lot of kilts," O'Dwyer said. "Keep in mind most of those kilts are made out of wool, so they'll be nice and toasty when we put them on. Nine out of 10 people are saying, 'Please don't cancel this. We need it. We want you back,' And that's why we're doing it. We want to do this, and it's gonna be fun no matter what."
