LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local high school baseball team is making history this weekend.
The Saint Xavier baseball team is heading to North Carolina on Tuesday to compete in the National High School Invitational. This is the first time a team from Kentucky will play in the tournament.
"It's huge for St. X, the alumni, and the baseball program, but it's huge for the state of Kentucky," Andy Porta, St. Xavier's baseball head coach. It's quite an honor to be the first team from Kentucky to be invited to this."
St. Xavier has nine state titles, the most of any school in Kentucky, and four of those have been in the last eight years.
The Tigers play Monday night at 5 p.m. against Noblesville High School from Indiana.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.