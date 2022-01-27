LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $51 million, five-year campaign at St. Xavier High School is finished, aimed at helping the school experience become accessible to all qualified students.
In a news release Thursday, St. X said the X Effect Campaign will "help make the St. X experience accessible to all qualified students by meeting demonstrators need, decreasing the rate of tuition increases, and fostering the latest in 21st-century skills."
The campaign began in 2017 and was announced in November 2019. It was fully funded six months sooner than expected as the $52.1 million in gifts and pledges were all gathered.
The Callahan Media Center was renovated, and a new Interactive Learning Center was built. Both of these centers opened its doors to students at the start of the 2021-22 school year. This includes modern classrooms, a large media wall, a lecture hall and other spaces for students and faculty in a 30,000-square-foot area. There are also three professionals who are staffing the learning support center.
“The X Effect Campaign will do more to impact student access to facilities and to the unique academic program that continues to deliver education in the Xaverian Way," Mike Littel, vice president for advancement at St. X, said in a news release. "Our donors have made it clear that they believe in the school’s mission and vision and will do what it takes to provide the necessary resources to fund all key initiatives.”
