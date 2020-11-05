LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amy Sample became the 23rd principal in the history of St. Xavier High School last week. She has all of the qualifications and credentials of her predecessors, and she's the first woman in more than 150 years to lead the school.
From athletics to academics, the all-boys school is steeped in tradition, but some traditions change.
"When I came here, I thought I could just teach and stay back a little bit," Sample said. "To be the first female principal here after 156 years, No. 1, it's a huge honor."
It's an honor that Sample was not expecting.
"When our former principal left and they asked me to step in as interim, I said, 'I'll give you a year,'" she said.
Yet despite those plans, the interim title was dropped last week.
"I was just happy to just kind of get back into the classroom and kind of live a normal, non-administrative life," Sample said. "But like I said: Our worlds just kind of collided at the same time, and I feel like I am in the right place at the right time, when St. X needs me and I can offer them my experience and leadership."
Jed Hilbert and Dan Martin, both graduates and now teachers at St. X, said they're proud to see their alma mater's oldest tradition change.
"She's the best person for the job," Hilbert said. "This school has been around since 1864. We lean on the tradition. We love our tradition. We love what the brothers started. At the same time, you can't just be stuck in the past."
"It's noteworthy and historic as well," Martin added. "When you've got those leadership skills and that experience ... the right person for the job is the one who should be in the job."
After several years as principal at Mercy Academy, Sample came to St. X to teach and have more family time. It ultimately gave her time in the classroom with the students she would eventually lead.
Sample said she's received a lot of "amazing" feedback from alumni.
And she has a message for anyone who has concerns.
"Alums don't have to worry," Sample said. "The tradition will continue."
Sample is also only the fourth layperson to serve as principal at St. X.
