LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been hospitalized in critical condition after police say a man stabbed her several times and tried to rape her.
According to court documents, 44-year-old Anthony Delaney was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with attempted rape and attempted murder.
Police say officers were called to a home on North 27th Street, near Portland Avenue, just before 2 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. That's where they found a woman who had suffered several stab wounds to her neck and chest.
The woman told them that Delaney hit her with a cane, before trying to rape her, according to court documents. That's when, she said, he started stabbing her.
Police say they eventually arrested Delaney, who was found with a knife and said he'd stabbed someone.
As of Tuesday evening, the victim was at UofL Hospital in critical condition.
Delaney remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
