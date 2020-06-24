SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Beginning July 1, it will be against the law to hold your cell phone in your hand while driving in Indiana.
Legislators said they hope the "hands free" law reduces the number of wrecks and fatalities due to distracted driving.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said under the law, it will be illegal for drivers to "hold or use a telecommunications device while operating a vehicle in motion."
Huls said those devices include phones, tablets and other ways people can call, text or message each other.
Drivers can still use hands-free and voice-activated technology.
"You may need to prepare," said Huls. "Buy that mount so you can see the phone. If somebody calls you, you are allowed to touch the phone to answer the call, but that's it."
The law applies only to vehicles in motion. Technically, that means people can use their phones and mobile devices at a stop sign, a stop light or when stopped in traffic, but police say that's a bad idea.
"We want people to be safe. Don't try to skirt around it," said Huls.
He said people he's talked to support the law by an overwhelming majority.
Huls also said states with a "hands free" law have seen positive results.
"We've all been there. We've all seen that person driving down the road with the phone in their hand, not paying attention," he said.
Indiana resident Sue Wilson told WDRB that she fully supports the law and hopes other people will take it seriously, too.
"I know for a fact when I'm driving how easily some little thing can distract you enough to cause a major accident," she said.
Huls said people who break the law could pay a fine. The amount would depend on the county. He said during the first year there will be a grace period, and violations won't affect driver's license points.
"We're not going to be out there looking for everybody holding a phone," said Huls. "... but if we observe somebody holding a phone, and it's obviously distracting them, they're making movements with their car and they're not paying attention, those are the types of situations where you're likely to be stopped."
The law also exempts emergencies in which drivers call 911.
