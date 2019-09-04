LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The stepmother of a missing 10-year-old girl from Indiana is accused of strangling the child to death.
Indiana State Police say Amanda Carmack, the stepmother of Skylea Carmack, is facing charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, strangulation, and domestic battery resulting in death.
Skylea was reported missing from Gas City, Indiana, which is about 78 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
On Wednesday morning, police returned to the home where Skylea was last seen. Police say they found Skylea's body in a plastic trash bag hidden inside a shed behind her home.
According to Fox 59, Skylea Carmack's family said they last saw her on Saturday, Aug. 31. Skylea's father, Kevin Carmack, stated that he left his daughter at home with his wife and six other children when he went to work on Saturday. Police preliminary evidence shows that Skylea was killed that day between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Authorities say while preliminary evidence shows she was strangled, an autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.
Kevin Carmack said he thought his daughter had run away sometime that afternoon, but his wife did not report his daughter missing until later that evening.
Due to the delay of Skylea being reported missing, the six other children were removed from the home.
Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for Skylea on Sunday, September 1.
Amanda Carmack was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail Wednesday just before 5 a.m.
