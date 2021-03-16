LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to musical accomplishments, Louisville native Bryson Tiller has a lot of boxes already checked.
Tiller, 28, has been nominated for a Grammy, topped the Billboard charts and played to packed arenas — all in the past five years. The R&B star is getting ready for a big virtual performance Thursday and Friday, the third installment of his annual Trapsoul Series, but is also thinking about eventually stepping away from the studio.
"I have different career goals and things I want to do in life," Tiller told WDRB News. "Right now, I want to go to college to study game programing and game design."
An avid gamer, Tiller livestreams himself playing on his Twitch page and was recently featured in an ad for Apex Legends on the Nintendo Switch. While trading in the microphone for a video game controller is a strong possibility, Tiller does have other things he wants to accomplish first. That starts with more music — but in a different style.
"I would love to make a pop album," he said. "I made some pop songs when I was 17 and I always told myself if I really tried I could make a pop album.
"I've been living by the quote recently, 'Don't stop when you want to quit; stop when you're done.' I feel like I am not done yet."
Tiller broke onto the R&B scene with his 2015 album "Trapsoul," which debuted at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200. With references to Lexington bars, the album's second single, "Exchange," earned him a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song.
He's put out two albums since — 2017's "True to Self" and 2020's "Anniversary," which was released five years to the date as "Trapsoul" and debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200. Thursday and Friday's virtual shows promise to feature songs from Tiller's latest album "as well as all the hits."
"We always do like three or four shows in select cities and this time I was like, 'Man, I would love to give this to the world and just for the fans who are home watching,'" he said. "This time it's for everybody."
Tiller said he is excited to get back on stage — even if the Trapsoul Series isn't in front of a live audience.
"Touring was different for me, as well, because I had never performed before, and it was really challenging but now I miss it all the time," he said. "I'm like, 'Man, I don't even care. I'd just love to get out there and see my fans.'"
Tiller said he tries to get back home to Louisville as often as possible. One of the memories that most sticks with him: marching downtown with thousands last June in memory of Breonna Taylor.
"I had never seen it the way it was that week, I'll tell you that," Tiller said. "That was a different version of Louisville than I have ever seen in my entire life."
