LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For a third straight day, hundreds of people lined up Thursday in Frankfort to get in-person help with their unemployment claims.
People started lining up at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters in Frankfort well before the doors opened at 9 a.m. The state opened the in-person center after news of a planned protest Tuesday. After the heavy turnout on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that additional in-person services would continue to be offered again on Thursday, June 18, and Friday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Since then, the facility has been overwhelmed with people.
On Wednesday, people spent hours in line as temperatures hovered near 90 degrees. The line wrapped around the Capitol parking lot, and by 9:45 a.m. Kentucky State Police had cut it off, saying they couldn't serve any more people.
Some people drove for hours, only to find out that they arrived too late to be seen that day. James Barry made a nearly 4-hour drive from Paducah, but didn't make it in time. "I'm pretty angry, very angry," he said. "I filed March 27."
People who filed claims in March are being given priority, and there was a separate line for those claimants.
The pandemic overwhelmed the Commonwealth's system with too many claims and too few people to process them. The governor said of nearly 900,000 claims, 52,000 are still pending from March to May.
Although the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters is open until 6 p.m., people who weren't in line by noon are most likely too late. Workers have been passing out white slips of paper to everyone already in line, and they are the only ones who will receive help on Thursday.
The facility will open again Friday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
