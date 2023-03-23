LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A stolen vehicle crashed into the Courtyard By Marriott hotel, directly across from the KFC Yum! Center early Thursday morning.
According to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, LMPD First Division responded to a car crashing into the hotel in the 100 block of Second Street.
Upon further investigation, LMPD discovered the Clarksville Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when it crossed the Second Street Bridge and crashed.
Two juvenile patients were taken to Norton Children's Hospital and are expected to survive, according to Mitchell.
LMPD First Division is leading the investigation on the crash. WDRB has reached out to Clarksville Police Department for information, and have not heard back yet.
