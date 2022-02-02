LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As winter weather works its way into Kentuckiana, people are heading to stores to stock up on the essentials.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint saw dozens of customers coming in on Wednesday all searching for things like ice melt, lanterns, batteries, kerosene and firewood.
"I expect today to get busier because the weather is going to deteriorate so bad tomorrow, my guess people are going to try to get stocked up tonight," said store owner Doug Carroll.
Carroll said crews were working to restock ice melt roughly every 30 minutes.
"We've got some emergency trucks in with more supplies, two in this week already and we have another truck coming in hopefully Friday with more supplies," he said.
Grocery stores also saw long lines as people grabbed milk, bread and other items. Valu Market said it's seeing an increase in sales both in-store and through delivery.
"We have a delivery service and we've got a lot of calls yesterday and today," said Mike Whitaker, dairy, frozen food manager. "I called my milk company yesterday and got some extra milk in this morning and I've got some extra eggs coming today. "
If you can't find things like snow melt on the shelves, 10-10-10 fertilizer can also do the trick.
You can create your own de-icer for your car by mixing rubbing or isopropyl alcohol and water in a 1:1 mixture. You should never use metal or hot water to break through ice on your windshield.
If you do find yourself in a store that doesn't have what you're looking for, store owners remind you to be patient.
"Be kind to one another. We're all in this together and we're all going to get through this together," said Whitaker.
