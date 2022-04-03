LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Divine Nine fraternity was recognized by the city of Louisville on Sunday.
Omega Psi Phi and its local chapter, Theta Omega, now has an honorary street sign in the Russell neighborhood at the corner of 24th and Chestnut Streets.
Members of the fraternity were joined by Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis.
The local chapter is also celebrating 100 years of service to the area.
"This has been a dream for this graduate chapter for years and now to see that it's come to fruition," Kenny Morton, a member of Omega Psi Phi, said.
The nonprofit also started the Men of Quality mentoring initiative that mentors more than 300 Jefferson County Public Schools students.
