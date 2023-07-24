LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy section of Interstate 65 in Louisville is pitch black, with no working streetlights for more than two miles.
At 9 p.m. Monday night, you can see and hear the hustle and bustle of a major interstate through the heart of Louisville. But for Camille Woods, something is missing
"I'm relatively young still. However, driving at night can be difficult when there are no streetlights," Woods said.
The lights are out on I-65 between the Outer Loop and the Watterson.
"I did once have a second job at UPS. So driving at night, arriving at 11 p.m. was already something that was a challenge," Woods said.
Car, trucks, semis, some going well over the speed limit.
"For a person that has challenges seeing after dark headlights I mean, they're necessary, because it's the law, but the street lights of pivotal and safe driving," said Woods.
According to Federal Highway Administration, at night, cars traveling at higher speeds "may not be able to stop once a hazard or change in the road ahead becomes visible by their headlights." Put simply, working streetlights help reduce the chance of crashes and fatal wrecks.
"I don't know what the likelihood is with us ever getting them on and having them stay on, consistently," Woods said.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet told WDRB News the last inspection of this section of I-65 was in mid-June. At that time, the interstate was bright and the lights were on.
Now, officials said a "crushed junction box requires extensive repairs." For those third-shift workers at the airport, UPS or Amazon hub in Shepherdsville, that can make for a dangerous drive.
"They shut the interstates down for everything else," said Woods. "So, I think for safe drivers if you're going to make the interstates safer by repaving, or you know, street diets or whatever, lights are necessary, so shut a lane down, get the junction box fixed. And, let's be able to see at night."
KYTC did not say when they'd get the box fixed, or when the streetlights were scheduled to be back on.
The lights have been out since at least Sunday night.
Woods said an area going west on the Shawnee Expressway in west Louisville has street lights out, too.
