LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy stretch of road in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will close for construction Tuesday.
Holmans Lane will close from Veterans Parkway to 10th Street starting at 6 p.m.
The closure will run through Thursday, March 23, when the road is expected to reopen at 7 a.m.
Crews will be working to install sewer and water lines in the area.
Two lanes will stay open for residents who live off of Holmans Lane so they can still access their homes.
The city scheduled the work to happen over spring break to avoid conflict with school traffic.
