LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Strong winds destroyed an eastern Indiana gas station's awning.
Surveillance video shows the awning being pulled lose and then bending over gas pumps in Aurora, Indiana. About 22,000 people in the area were left without power from the strong gusts.
"I got up this morning and my pillows were like three houses down, and my husband went to get those," said Greendale resident, Barbara Albright. "Some of the greenery from the Christmas decorations ... they were all over."
Crews worked to quickly restore the power making places like 911 centers, fire departments and hospitals a top priority.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.