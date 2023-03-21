LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found in a student's backpack at Doss High School on Tuesday.
That's according to a letter sent home to families by the school's principal, Julie Chancellor.
Chancellor said staff at the school noticed some students acting suspiciously. A backpack was being passed around when staff intervened.
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Police were called, and that's when the gun was found.
The student with the backpack is facing charges. JCPS said three students are facing school discipline.
Read the full letter sent home to families below:
"Dear Doss Families,
I always want to keep you informed about what is happening at Doss High School and with your student’s education. Sharing accurate information ensures you are up-to-date and it helps dispel rumors.
This afternoon, one of our assistant principals and our security administrator noticed some students behaving suspiciously, as if they were preparing to fight. When staff moved in to talk to the students and separate them, a backpack began getting passed around between the students. Staff separated the students in different locations. The student with the backpack refused to surrender it so JCPS Police were called.
JCPS Police arrived, searched the backpack and found a gun inside. The gun was never displayed and there was no discussion of a weapon prior to staff intervention.
The student in possession of the backpack is being charged and a total of three students will be disciplined in accordance with the JCPS Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.
Doss High School is a safe, welcoming learning environment for our students and our staff is well trained to spot potential threats.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me at 485-8239.
Sincerely,
Julie Chancellor, Principal"
