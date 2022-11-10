LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student is facing discipline after a gun was found Wednesday at Fern Creek High School.
According to a letter from Principal Rebecca Nicolas, the gun was reported to school officials who followed safety protocols, which includes increasing building security.
Louisville Metro Police and the Jefferson County Public Schools police talked to the student and found a gun in their backpack. The letter does not say whether the gun was loaded.
Nicolas told families that the student will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.
A Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman provided WDRB with a copy of the letter sent home to families:
November 9, 2022
Dear Fern Creek High School Families,
The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority. I want to ensure you have accurate information about a situation that impacted our school today.
This afternoon, we received a report that a student may have a gun. We immediately followed our safety protocol, which includes calling Louisville Metro and JCPS police and increasing our building security level. Police talked with the student and found a gun in their backpack.
The student who brought the gun to school will be disciplined following the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. We encourage you to review this handbook with your student.
We also want to thank the person who brought this to our attention. Please use this opportunity to continue the school safety conversation with your student(s):
- If you see something, say something.
- Directly contact a teacher, counselor, or administrator when a school-related concern arises that requires intervention or assistance.
- Report any rumors or information about an unsafe situation or behavior to an adult.
- No weapon should ever be brought to a school or on a school bus
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8251.
Thank you for all you do to support our students and staff at Fern Creek High School.
Sincerely,
Rebecca Nicolas, Principal
Fern Creek High School
