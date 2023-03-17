LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several emergency vehicles responded to Wilkerson Elementary School Friday afternoon, after the school's principal said a student brought "medicated gummies" to school and handed them out to classmates.
"Today, a student brought mediated gummies to school and handed them out to other students in their class," Principal Sara Alvey wrote in a statement distributed to parents. "The gummies resembled candy, and several students ingested them.
"When we found out what happened, our school nurse immediately checked on the students, and we contacted the students' guardians. As part of our safety protocol, we called EMS to check on each of the students in the class."
The principal told parents that the student who brought the gummies will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.
Nearly a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the school, according to a WDRB reporter who was on the scene. Those included ambulances and fire trucks from both Louisville and Pleasure Ridge Park.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.