LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student was taken to the hospital after an "altercation" at Iroquois High School on Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to the incident at the school on Taylor Boulevard around 12:56 p.m. Police were told by staff members that a juvenile "had been involved in an altercation by another individual for some unknown reason," Ellis said.
The student was taken to Norton Children's Hospital at the request of the child's guardians, Ellis said.
Ellis said a JCPS in-school security guard was also hurt while trying to break up an altercation that occurred at Iroquois on Tuesday, though the circumstances that led to the guard's injuries were unknown by LMPD at the time. Renee Murphy, head of communications for Jefferson County Public schools, said Iroquois students were involved in two physical altercations at the school Tuesday that prompted the response from LMPD and district security.
"The matter was quickly resolved," Murphy said in a message to WDRB News.
The security guard was also taken to the hospital, according to John Stovall with the district's bus union. Ellis said the security guard is expected to recover, and Murphy said the injuries sustained in the two altercations were minor based on reports of the incidents.
She said the district had not been informed that weapons were involved in either altercation.
This story may be updated.
